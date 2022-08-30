CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.10 million-$575.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.57 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.30. 6,831,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,646. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.67 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.21.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

