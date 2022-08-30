CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,111,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.37 and its 200-day moving average is $186.08. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.67 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.21.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 110.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,790,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 786.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,504,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

