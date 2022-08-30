Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Down 7.8%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.22. 9,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 383,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.69.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 132.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

