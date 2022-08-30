CryptoZoon (ZOON) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $603,447.95 and approximately $1.15 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00811995 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About CryptoZoon
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,020,776 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
