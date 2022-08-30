CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,312.5 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CTRRF stock remained flat at $13.13 during trading on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

