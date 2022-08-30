Curate Hits One Day Volume of $196,220.00 (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Curate has a market capitalization of $535,608.08 and approximately $196,220.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,639.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00133071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082640 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,267 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject. Curate’s official website is curate.style. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curate

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

