Curve DAO Token Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00005218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $540.54 million and $94.71 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004039 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00133286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082492 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,812,288,509 coins and its circulating supply is 525,340,709 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.