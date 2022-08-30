CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.70

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on CyberAgent in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
CyberAgent Stock Down 10.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
CyberAgent Company Profile
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.
