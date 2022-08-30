D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,737 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. 369,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,253,558. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

