D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 8,300 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Option Care Health Stock Performance

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,011,769 shares of company stock valued at $363,472,089. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.32. 7,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

