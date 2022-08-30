D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,665 shares of company stock worth $11,989,662 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.45. 36,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.94.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

