D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after acquiring an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,341,000 after acquiring an additional 137,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,976,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,339,000 after acquiring an additional 492,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.74. 9,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

