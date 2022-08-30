D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,487 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 422,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,342,988. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.



