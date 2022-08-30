D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,343,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Macquarie cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.75. 31,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,313. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $316.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

