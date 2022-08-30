D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 22,120 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $94.30. 52,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

