D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,561 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.15. 20,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,802. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 434,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 968,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,247. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

