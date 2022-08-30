D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 10,264 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after buying an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $538,503,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,010,000 after buying an additional 55,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $231.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.12. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.