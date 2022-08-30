D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,112 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,095,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $524.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $525.46 and a 200-day moving average of $507.25. The company has a market capitalization of $490.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

