D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,836 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.99. 35,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $118.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

