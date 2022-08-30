D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DTLIF shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on D2L from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on D2L from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on D2L from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on D2L from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

D2L Stock Performance

Shares of DTLIF remained flat at 5.42 during trading hours on Monday. D2L has a 1 year low of 5.42 and a 1 year high of 11.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is 5.53.

About D2L

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

Further Reading

