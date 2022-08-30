Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $28.36 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,617,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.78. 68,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

