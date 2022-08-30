Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $31.03 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CDW makes up 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of CDW worth $31,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $103,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 381,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in CDW by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in CDW by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.23. 11,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,682. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.