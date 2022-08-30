Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $32.01 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 262.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,389 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,027. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.