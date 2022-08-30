Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 82,139 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,139 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $35,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,012 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after buying an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after buying an additional 899,103 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 888,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,859,000 after acquiring an additional 885,766 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.