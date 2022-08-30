Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 773 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.8% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,749,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,279,000. Brightworth grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,842,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,487,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,247,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,631,000 after buying an additional 272,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.78. 212,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,146. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

