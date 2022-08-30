Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

