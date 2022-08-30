Davidson Trust Co. Has $318,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 38.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 10.3% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 76,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,164,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,011,000 after acquiring an additional 592,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE T traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,253,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

