Davidson Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC traded down $8.42 on Tuesday, reaching $243.43. 40,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

