Davidson Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

