Davidson Trust Co. Sells 105 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.61. The stock had a trading volume of 117,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

