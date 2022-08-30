Davidson Trust Co. Sells 2,072 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.2% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after buying an additional 133,861 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE stock traded down $11.86 on Tuesday, hitting $368.75. 28,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,968. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

