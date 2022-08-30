Davidson Trust Co. Sells 2,072 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.2% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after buying an additional 133,861 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Stock Down 3.1 %
DE stock traded down $11.86 on Tuesday, hitting $368.75. 28,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,968. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
