DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.0 days.

DCC Stock Performance

DCCPF remained flat at $62.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. DCC has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $87.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCCPF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DCC from GBX 7,855 ($94.91) to GBX 7,400 ($89.42) in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($84.58) to GBX 7,500 ($90.62) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

