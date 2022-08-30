DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Tops $0.0060

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $42.78 million and $1.94 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,153,070,361 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

