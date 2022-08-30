Defi For You (DFY) Price Tops $0.0023

Defi For You (DFY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. Defi For You has a market capitalization of $935,690.20 and $23,141.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defi For You coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Defi For You has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Defi For You
Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou.
Defi For You Coin Trading
