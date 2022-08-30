Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NYSE DELL opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,764,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

