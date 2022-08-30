Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.34 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DELL traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 263,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 167.38% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.