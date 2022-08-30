Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.85

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 78 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

WILYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cheuvreux cut Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Demant A/S from 325.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

