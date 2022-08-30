Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 245,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,439,164 shares.The stock last traded at $1.32 and had previously closed at $1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines ( NYSE:DNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 239.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

