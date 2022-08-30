Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 245,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,439,164 shares.The stock last traded at $1.32 and had previously closed at $1.35.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
