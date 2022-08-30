Dent Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $94.38 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00134065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082276 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.