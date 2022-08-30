Dero (DERO) Price Hits $3.85 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.85 or 0.00019060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $49.27 million and $82,196.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.46 or 0.07593965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00026190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00163861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00272702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00746709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00587871 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001068 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,808,582 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

