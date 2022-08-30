Dero Trading Down 1.9% This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00019089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $48.50 million and approximately $69,818.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.89 or 0.07743940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00162951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00267693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00752003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.78 or 0.00578708 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001067 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,810,978 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.