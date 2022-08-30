Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $25.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after buying an additional 9,910,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,552 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.