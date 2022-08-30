Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $52.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.61.

Chewy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -165.26 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,643,013.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $4,219,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,643,013.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after buying an additional 3,864,834 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,150,000.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

