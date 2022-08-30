Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to SEK 125

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 145 to SEK 125 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HNNMY. Societe Generale increased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.56.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

