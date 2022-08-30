Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in August

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 509.0 days.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $24.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.