DEXA COIN (DEXA) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. DEXA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $129,809.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEXA COIN has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00833281 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DEXA COIN Coin Profile
DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DEXA COIN Coin Trading
