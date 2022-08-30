Dfyn Network (DFYN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $665,486.00

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $665,486.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 142,275,342 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.

