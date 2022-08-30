Dfyn Network (DFYN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $665,486.00

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $665,486.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829361 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dfyn Network Coin Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 142,275,342 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Buying and Selling Dfyn Network
