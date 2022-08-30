dHedge DAO Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $94,303.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084820 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,561,423 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

