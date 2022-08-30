DIAMOND Price Down 25.5% This Week (DIAMOND)

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One DIAMOND coin can now be bought for $22.23 or 0.00112084 BTC on major exchanges. DIAMOND has a market capitalization of $12,246.91 and approximately $191,555.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIAMOND has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001545 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00068829 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DIAMOND Coin Profile

DIAMOND (CRYPTO:DIAMOND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. DIAMOND’s official website is bit.diamonds. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIAMOND

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIAMOND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIAMOND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

