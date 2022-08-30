DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.39.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,098. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

